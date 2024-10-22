Telangana: Farmer electrocuted due to low hanging wire in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A farmer was electrocuted in Atmakur mandal of Suryapet district in Telangana on Monday, October 21.

The incident occurred in the Pipanayak village. Following the incident, the victim’s family accused the district electricity department of negligence. “The electricity department officials did not pay attention to the fact that the electric wire was passing through the farm at a very low height,” said one family member.

A video circulating on social media shows the farmer’s family mourning his death.

#Telangana farmer electrocuted due to low hanging wire in field.



The incident occurred at Atmakur (s) Mandal in #Suryapet district. Family alleges negligence from #Electricity department @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/i93dvt30pb — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) October 22, 2024

In a similar incident reported from Mahabubnagar last month, two farmers were electrocuted after a tractor full of electric poles overturned. The incident occurred in Jadcherla mandal of Mahbubnagar.

The accident occurred while the farmers were transporting electric poles from Jadcherla to install a transformer at a borewell near Chinna Adirala village.

According to reports, the tractor lost control on the Gangapur main road, leading to the tractor overturning while the farmers were riding on it. Perumalla Jangaiah died instantly at the scene, while Eddula Jangaiah later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Mahbubnagar.