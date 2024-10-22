Telangana: Farmer electrocuted due to low hanging wire in Suryapet

The victim's family said, "The officials of the electricity department did not pay attention to the fact that the electric wire was passing through the farm at a very low height."

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 22nd October 2024 12:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: A farmer was electrocuted in Atmakur mandal of Suryapet district in Telangana on Monday, October 21.

The incident occurred in the Pipanayak village. Following the incident, the victim’s family accused the district electricity department of negligence. “The electricity department officials did not pay attention to the fact that the electric wire was passing through the farm at a very low height,” said one family member.

A video circulating on social media shows the farmer’s family mourning his death.

In a similar incident reported from Mahabubnagar last month, two farmers were electrocuted after a tractor full of electric poles overturned. The incident occurred in Jadcherla mandal of Mahbubnagar.

The accident occurred while the farmers were transporting electric poles from Jadcherla to install a transformer at a borewell near Chinna Adirala village.

According to reports, the tractor lost control on the Gangapur main road, leading to the tractor overturning while the farmers were riding on it. Perumalla Jangaiah died instantly at the scene, while Eddula Jangaiah later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Mahbubnagar. 

