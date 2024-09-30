Telangana: Two farmers die as tractor overturns in Mahbubnagar

Hyderabad: Two farmers tragically lost their lives when a tractor carrying electric poles overturned in Gangapur, Jadcherla Mandal of Mahbubnagar district, on Sunday, September 29.

The victims have been identified as Perumalla Jangaiah, 60, and Eddula Jangaiah, 40.

The accident occurred while the farmers were transporting electric poles from Jadcherla to install a transformer at a borewell near Chinna Adirala village. According to reports, the tractor lost control on the Gangapur main road, leading to the tractor overturning while the farmers were riding on it. Perumalla Jangaiah died instantly at the scene, while Eddula Jangaiah later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Mahbubnagar.

Upon receiving the information police reached the spot and registered a case