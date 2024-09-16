Hyderabad: Two die in seperate road accidents in the city outskirts

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man died while his wife sustained injuries after a ready-mix-of-concrete (RMC) hit their motorcycle at Dundigal on the city outskirts on Monday morning.

Rakesh Rai, a watchman from Bihar, was travelling along with his wife from Shahpur Nagar towards Bowrampet when an RMC truck coming from Miyapur hit their motorcycle near Bowrampet crossroads.

While Rakesh died of severe head injuries, his wife was shifted to a hospital in a 108 service ambulance.

Rakesh was a resident of Bowrampet in Dundigal.

A case was registered against the truck driver who fled leaving behind the vehicle after the accident.

In the other case, a 37-year-old man M Sudhakar died after his bike skidded on the road at Pahadishareef.

Sudhakar was going on a motorcycle along with his mother when on reaching the Thukkuguda ORR service road his bike grazed the speed breaker and lost control.

Sudhakar and his mother fell down and suffered injuries. While Sudhakar died on the spot his mother sustained injuries and is hospitalized.

A case is registered at Pahadishareef police station. Further investigations are on.