Hyderabad student found dead in Italy

Hyderabad: P. Uday Kumar (28), from Padmarao Nagar, Secunderabad went to Italy to further his engineering education in Rome and was discovered dead in his room under questionable circumstances. Additionally, a complaint was made to the Chilkalguda police department in the area.

In 2018, he traveled to Italy for the first time and finished his MS at Sapienza University in Rome. He then returned to the city in the midst of the pandemic in 2020. He returned to Rome, Italy in 2021 to pursue further education.

Also Read Telangana: Siddepet woman dies after getting injected by RMP

His Hyderabad-based family members learned of their son’s death via email on November 4th. His housemates and other friends were contacted by family but little information was provided. Parents of Uday Kumar, a retired railway employee named P Ramachandra, and P Rajeshwari met with the minister of cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, to explain the issue and ask for his assistance in returning the body to India as soon as possible.

The Minister, according to media reports, promised to provide the necessary support to ascertain the cause of his passing and bring his body to the city as soon as possible. He also had conversations with representatives of the Indian Embassy in Italy.