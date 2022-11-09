Telangana: Siddipet woman dies after getting injected by RMP

Hyderabad: In yet another case of medical negligence, a woman died hours after she was given an injection by Registered Medical Practioner (RMP), Venkatesh at Lenin Nagar village in Komuravelly Mandal in Siddipet district on Tuesday.



Family members of the victim said that Swarnalatha, 29 was suffering from a cold and cough for a couple of days and approached the RMP on Monday evening.



The doctor administered her with an injection besides prescribing some medicines following which she suffered from vomiting and fell unconscious on Tuesday morning.

Also Read Telangana govt supports differently-abled persons by providing pensions

Swarnalatha’s husband called the doctor stating her condition and the doctor suggested he take her to government hospital in Siddepet. The victim however died before reaching the hospital.



Traumatized family members took the body to the doctor’s house and staged a protest demanding justice.



A complaint was registered by the victim’s husband at Komuravelly Police station, and the doctor, Venkatesh is absconding.