Telangana govt supports differently-abled persons by providing pensions

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is giving pensions worth Rs 3,000 each to differently-abled persons to help in their daily lives.

The people are very happy and grateful to the government for the scheme.

Sharada, the mother of Jagan a beneficiary thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for sanctioning the pension.

“My son’s hands and legs are not well. I requested MLA sir and madam and they sanctioned the pension. We are receiving a Rs 3,000 pension now. I thank Chief Minister KCR for this,” she said.

Sudha, another beneficiary said that she received a pension after the interference of the MLA of her constituency.

“My nephew can’t walk or speak. After the interference of our MLA, we are receiving a Rs 3,000 pension from the government. I thank the Telangana Government for this,” she said.

Meanwhile earlier in September, as a part of its welfare measures and social safety net strategy, the Telangana government introduced the ‘Aasara’ pensions, with a view to ensuring secured life for all the poor.

It is a welfare scheme of pensions to old people, widows, differently-abled and beedi workers.

Tahsildar of Asif Nagar, D Sunil Kumar said that 10,000 new Aasara pensions have been sanctioned under Asif Nagar Mandal jurisdiction.

“We have distributed the sanctioned pension in a meeting under the presence of MLAs. The remaining cards are distributed in the morning in the MRO office. Total pensioners in Asif Nagar Mandal are 35,000 and new pensions are 10,000 and previous old pensions existing are 25,000. Window pensions sanctioned by the Telangana government have been given to respected people,” he said.

A beneficiary, Najmunisa expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as she received the widow pension card and received Rs 2,100 through the card.

“I did not get the card for 14 years. Now my card is made and I am very happy,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Anuradha said that the Telangana government is distributing the card for the welfare of all.

“I received the widow pension card from the office. The Telangana government is giving it for the welfare of all. Every month, I get rupees Rs 2,016 into my account directly. I thank the government for it,” she said.