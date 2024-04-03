Hyderabad student held in UK after approaching girl for directions to address

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old Hyderabad student pursuing a Master’s degree in the United Kingdom (UK) found himself in trouble after asking a girl for directions to an address.

According to a report in TOI, on March 27, while in the UK for a few months, he approached the girl at a bus stop in Sudbury, Suffolk.

Girl finds Hyderabad student’s approach objectionable, calls UK police

Finding his approach objectionable, the girl called the police, who apprehended the Hyderabad student and took him to Suffolk Constabulary Police Station.

The student, hailing from Bahadurpura, Hyderabad, is pursuing a Master’s in International Marketing from Glasgow University, UK.

After his detention in the UK, he was brought before a court. The family in Hyderabad learned about the incident from the student’s friend.

Also Read Hyderabad student goes missing in US; family receives ransom call

Family seeks MEA help

In Hyderabad, the student’s father wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, urging the Indian High Commission in London to provide legal assistance to his son.

He alleged that his son had simply asked the girl for directions as he was new to the area and was misunderstood.

It remains to be seen what legal assistance the Hyderabad student will receive in the UK.