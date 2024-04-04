Hyderabad student missing in US for nearly a month

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad student who went missing in the United States (US) last month still remains untraceable.

A few days ago, Mohammed Saleem, the father of the student Mohammed Abdul Arfath, also received a ransom call. Despite this, the student remains missing.

Hyderabad student missing in US since March 7

The student, who is 25 years old and was pursuing a master’s degree in Information Technology at Cleveland University, Ohio, has not been in touch with his family since March 7.

Although his relative in the US has filed a complaint with the police and a lookout notice has been issued, no progress in his whereabouts has been achieved.

Following the complaint, Saleem, who resides in Nacharam, received a ransom call for USD 1200. However, the caller did not specify the mode of payment.

Though the details of the call have been forwarded to the US police, neither the caller nor the Hyderabad student has been traced so far.

What do police know so far?

So far, the investigating officials in the US know that the Hyderabad student was last seen near a Walmart store on March 7.

As per the CCTV footage, he was wearing a white T-shirt, a red jacket, and blue jeans.

Though the Indian Embassy in New York is also working with the local authorities, the Hyderabad student remains missing for nearly a month.