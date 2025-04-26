Hyderabad student loses Rs 2.6L in Avocado scam

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad was duped of Rs 2.6 lakh by cyber fraudsters who posed as avocado suppliers.

The victim searched for fresh avocados online. He came across a number and contacted the company. A fraudster claiming to represent the traders asked the student to make the initial payment to cover transport charges from Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh.

The 23-year-old student believed the fraudster and transferred the money. The fraudster claimed that the vehicle had been in an accident, sought more money as repair charges, and continued to dupe the student on various pretexts.

Upon realising that he was duped, the victim approached the cybercrime police and filed a complaint.

The cybercrime branch urged citizens to remain vigilant, warning that fraudsters are exploiting online platforms, emotional manipulation, and forged documents to trap victims. Always verify sellers, avoid making upfront payments, and never share personal bank information.