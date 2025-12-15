Hyderabad student murdered after argument over parking in Tolichowki

He was married six months ago.

Published: 15th December 2025 7:52 am IST
Hyderabad: An MBA student was brutally murdered by some persons at Tolichowki Paramount colony on Sunday night.

The deceased, Mohd Irfan, 21, a resident of Tolichowki, studied an MBA course in a college and in the afternoon drove an auto rickshaw to support his family. Irfan was married six months ago.

On Saturday night, 5 to 6 people came to the house of Irfan and took him to Paramount colony gate number 1. The men then attacked Irfan brutally with knives, leading to his death, said an official of Tolichowki police station.

The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

The mother of Irfan told media persons that Adnan, younger brother of Irfan, had parked his vehicle on the road, leading to an argument with some people. The man then informed his friends, who came to the house of Irfan and later, following arguments with him, murdered him.

