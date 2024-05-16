Hyderabad: Student receives burn injuries in hostel; cops rule out acid attack

Hyderabad: An undergraduate student of the Institute of Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) was admitted to a hospital with suspicious burn marks on Thursday, May 16.

According to the reports, the young woman was injured on the 4th floor of the IFCAI Deemed University Hostel. Soon after the incident, the victim’s friends rushed her to a hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment.



The victim’s friends allege that injuries were due to acid attack.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

When Siasat.com contacted Mokila police, an officer said, “The injuries were because the student poured hot water. It has nothing to do with acid. An investigation is currently ongoing regarding the fake allegations.”