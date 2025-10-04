Hyderabad student shot dead in Dallas, BRS urges govt to bring back body

Chandrashekhar Pole belonged to the Dalit community. He was pursuing Masters in Data Analytics course at the University of North Texas in Denton since August 2023.

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 4th October 2025 5:46 pm IST
Hyderabad resident Chandrashekhar Pole shot dead in US
Hyderabad resident Chandrashekhar Pole was shot dead in Dallas

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old Dalit student from Hyderabad was reportedly shot dead in Dallas, United States, by a robber on Saturday, October 4.

Chandrashekhar Pole, a resident of LB Nagar, had gone to the United States after completing his Bachelor’s in Dental Surgery. He was pursuing Masters in Data Analytics course at the University of North Texas in Denton since August 21, 2023. His course was to conclude by December 12, stated the US Department of Homeland Security.

Chandrashekhar Pole worked at a gas station in Dallas. In the wee hours of Saturday, he was fatally shot by a robber.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA Harish Rao visited the Dalit man’s family and gave his condolences. “The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family members,” he stated in a post on X.

He urged the state government to take initiative and help bring Chandrashekhar’s mortal remains back to his family as soon as possible.

