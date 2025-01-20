Hyderabad student shot dead in open fire in US.

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad was shot dead in an open fire in the United States (US). The incident took place in Washington, DC.

The student has been identified as Ravi Teja, who died when unidentified assailants opened fire.

Student, victim of open fire in US, hails from Hyderabad’s Green Hills Colony

As per details, Ravi Teja hailed from Green Hills Colony, Road Number 2, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chaitanyapuri Police Station in Hyderabad.

In March 2022, he moved to the US to pursue a Master’s degree. After completing his studies, he was searching for a job.

Though the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, it has left Ravi Teja’s family in deep shock and mourning.

Hyderabad girl killed in Texas Mall shooting

This is not the first time a student from Hyderabad has died in open fire in the US.

Earlier, Aishwarya Thatikonda, a girl from Hyderabad, was killed in the Texas mall shooting.

Aishwarya was one of nine people who lost their lives in the tragic incident at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Texas.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 198 mass shootings in 2023 alone, highlighting the growing concern that requires immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.