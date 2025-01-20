Mohammed Siraj expected to represent Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Siraj is expected to play for Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha starting on January 30 in Nagpur.

According to the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), the pacer will likely join the squad after missing out on India’s selections for the Champions Trophy and the ODI series against England.

Hyderabad’s current standings in Ranji Trophy

Hyderabad is positioned sixth in the Elite Group B standings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. The team has secured nine points from five matches.

On January 23, Hyderabad will aim to improve its position in the group in the game scheduled against second-placed Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read Hyderabad restaurant under fire after woman finds snail in salad

Mohammed Siraj returning to domestic cricket

In this season’s Ranji Trophy, many cities including Hyderabad are likely to witness the participation of several high-profile players.

Apart from Mohammed Siraj’s anticipated return for Hyderabad, other Indian stars like Ravindra Jadeja (Saurashtra), Rishabh Pant (Delhi), Shubman Gill (Punjab), and the Mumbai duo Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to feature for their respective state teams.

However, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli will be absent due to minor injuries.

Boost for Hyderabad Cricket

The expected participation of Mohammed Siraj in the Ranji Trophy will provide a significant boost to the bowling attack of the Hyderabad squad.

The presence of a player known for his fiery pace and wicket-taking abilities could make a decisive impact on the performance of the Hyderabad squad in the tournament.

The fans of the city squad are eagerly waiting for their team’s improved performance in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.