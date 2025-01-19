Hyderabad restaurant under fire after woman finds snail in salad

Hyderabad: A restaurant in Hyderabad is facing backlash after a woman discovered a live snail in her avocado quinoa salad ordered.

After she shared the video on Instagram, many expressed serious concerns about food hygiene and safety at popular eateries in the city.

Order placed via Swiggy

On the social media, the woman revealed that she has placed the order through the food delivery app Swiggy. She allegedly ordered a quinoa avocado salad from Shoyu.

However, what was meant to be a healthy meal turned into a nightmare when the woman noticed a live snail in the dish.

In her video, she displayed the salad and placed the snail on a napkin branded with Shoyu’s logo.

Negligence at restaurants in Hyderabad

It is not an isolated one. In the recent past, many food safety violations came into limelight.

Recently, a restaurant in Ghatkesar came under fire after a blade was found in a biryani order.

Earlier, three youngsters fell ill after consuming biryani and grilled chicken from a local restaurant in Hyderabad.

Even inspections by the Food Safety Department of Telangana have revealed numerous violations. These violations include improper storage of food items in refrigerators and unhygienic kitchen conditions.

The violations at restaurants in Hyderabad continues despite periodic raids and inspections by the Food Safety Department.

While many eateries maintain clean dining spaces, the conditions in their kitchens and storage areas often tell a different story.

Incidents like these highlight the urgent need for stricter enforcement of food safety regulations.