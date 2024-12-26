Cockroach found in biryani at restaurant in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In yet another hygiene issue, a cockroach was reportedly found in biryani served at a restaurant located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

On an X handle, tagging the Commissioner of Food Safety, a Twitter user claimed that a cockroach was found in the dish served by the restaurant.

@cfs_telangana cockroach found in biryani in Biryaniwala restaurant in Banjarahills. pic.twitter.com/BjcBhbXyfp — phoenix (@phoenixx24) December 24, 2024

Violations at restaurants in Hyderabad

This is not the first instance where a hygiene issue has been uncovered. Recently, a blade was found in biryani served by a restaurant in Ghatkesar.

Last month, three youngsters fell ill after consuming biryani and grilled chicken from a local restaurant in Hyderabad.

In the same month, a 23-year-old man was hospitalized after consuming chicken biryani at a popular restaurant in Hyderabad.

Action by food safety team

Many popular restaurants maintain clean dining areas but fail to ensure even basic cleanliness in the kitchen and storerooms.

At various restaurants, the food safety team has even found issues with items stored in refrigerators.

In the past few months, the task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana conducted raids at famous restaurants in various areas of Hyderabad and uncovered multiple violations. However, such violations are still surfacing at many eateries.