Hyderabad: Student union backs Wangchuk’s Chalo Sansad call

The union lashed out at the Congress government for repeatedly ignoring the demands of youth seeking employment in the state.

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Hyderabad: Student union backs Wangchuk’s Chalo Sansad call

Hyderabad: The Disha Students’ Union held a demonstration in support of climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) call for Chalo Sansad at Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk on Sunday, July 19.

Wangchuk and the three activists from All India Students’ Association (AISA) have been on an indefinite fast since June 28 over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Young woman speaks at a protest rally with students holding signs in Hyderabad.

Several protesting students shared their experience and called out the Union government for its ignorance. They demanded the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk, arrest of Delhi Police officers, the scrapping of National Testing Agency (NTA) and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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“More than 40 students have died by suicide, and the future of scores who spend years preparing and working hard for competitive examinations has been thrown into uncertainty. Those who protest are branded as anti-national,” said union member Harika.

Protesters gather with banners and signs during a demonstration in an outdoor setting.

The union lashed out at the Congress government for repeatedly ignoring the demands of youth seeking employment in the state. It accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other senior members of not standing with the young generation but only serving the interests of the wealthy and the powerful.

Students protesting with signs about paper leaks and exam cancellations at Disha event.

“Before coming to power, this very leader walked around the coaching centers of Ashok Nagar, begging for votes from the unemployed. Today he mocks their misery, telling them to go take poison and die,” the union said, referring to the recent Dilsukhnagar police recruitment protest.

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