Hyderabad students, activists demand UP govt release Noida workers

Hyderabad: It has been four months since the arrest of workers and activists linked to the Noida workers’ movement, and yet no one has been released.

Activists, students and citizens led by the Campaign for Release of Workers and Activists of Noida (CARWAN) protested at Hyderabad’s Sundarayya Park in Baghlingampally on Monday, August 10, demanding their release, alleging that the arrest was aimed at suppressing workers’ rights and was politically motivated.

“Due to rising living costs, these workers have sought an increase in their monthly wages to Rs 20,000 from Rs 9,000. But instead of listening, the Uttar Pradesh government attempted to portray the agitation as violent. Many activists were detained even though the protests were peaceful,” said CARWAN leader Mahipal.

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He alleged that the police force acted inappropriately with women protestors. “A 16-year-old boy was detained,” he said, demanding all cases be withdrawn.

CARWAN leader Rohit pointed out that the Noida arrests reflected a broader pattern of suppressing workers’ movements and public protests across the country. “Criminal cases are registered to snub voices of dissent by workers, students and youth,” he said.