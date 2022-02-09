Hyderabad: Anwar ul Uloom students protest Karnataka’s hijab ban

Hyderabad: Students of Anwar-ul-Uloom college in Mallepally staged a protest, on Wednesday, against the hijab ban at various government pre-university colleges in Karnataka.

The students called for an impromptu protest outside the premises of the college. The gathering comprised 50 students, including students who wore hijabs.

The students carried placards and shouted slogans demanding justice, in solidarity with the students of Karnataka. They raised their voices against the row which erupted in the southern state.

Mild tension prevailed at the college against the hijab controversy, forcing the Habeeb Nagar police to rush to the protest site.

The Hijab Row

Muslim girls of colleges in northern Karnataka were asked to shun their hijab after a group of male students arrived at the colleges, adorning saffron scarves, in a protest against girls being allowed to wear headscarves on the college premises.

The matter is being heard by the Karnataka high court, based on a writ petition of a college student in Udupi.

Protests have erupted in various districts and parts of Karnataka including Hassan, Shahpur in Yadadri, Belgavi, Haveri, Bhadravati in Shivamogga, Mandya, Raichur, Vijayanagar, and Chamarajpet and Hoskote in Bangalore.