Karnataka: Hijab-clad students prevented from attending classes

Muslim students of the Government PU college for girls in Udupi are missing out on attendance and classes as the school reportedly imposed a ban on the hijab, early in January. The students adorning Hijab have not been allowed to attend classes since then.

The students are left with little choice but to while away time around the campus, as they choose to cover their heads with scarves, despite the ban.

Students in Hijab still not being allowed inside classrooms at a govt college in Udupi. Recently a controversy had broken out here after the principal said only prescribed uniforms must be worn. These students are sitting around the campus losing out on attendance & teachings.

The college reportedly banned the use of Hijab, the Urdu language, and the Arabic greeting (Salaam), recently, following which the students stood outside classrooms in protest of the college’s decision.

They also are allegedly being barred from speaking in Urdu, Arabic, and Beary languages. The principal of the college, Rudhra Gauda had earlier refused to discuss the issue with the parents even though the students had mentioned that they were not being given attendance.

Gauda reportedly has claimed that the students have always been removing hijab and burqa after they enter classrooms. He says that under the insistence of some groups only a few Muslim students are making this a controversial issue.

Gauda had earlier said, “The students can wear hijabs in the school premises but not inside the classrooms. The rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms,”. He also mentioned that they would hold a parent-teacher meeting on the issue.