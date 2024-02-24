Hyderabad college denies permission to namaz, students protest

Hyderabad: Muslim students of K V Ranga Reddy Degree College for Women in Santoshnagar protested against the management on Saturday, February 24, for allegedly denying them permission to offer namaz.

Videos surfaced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) where several Muslim students are seen protesting and raising slogans of “We want permission for namaz”.

The #Muslim girl students of K V Ranga Reddy Degree College, #Santoshnagar, #Hyderabad, #Telangana continued their protest today also against Management for not allowing them to offer Namaz during lunch break and tearing a girl student ID Card and manhandling her while she was… pic.twitter.com/R3iZtpLxux — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 24, 2024

According to local reports, some Muslim students have alleged that the management misbehaved by tearing their ID cards and threatening to suspend them from college.

This is not the first time the college has been in the news for stopping Muslim students from practising their faith.

Local people said the protest within the institution continued for a brief duration for three consecutive days.

Six months ago, the management was accused by the students of not allowing them to wear headscarves. The issue was resolved after the police intervened.

The incident was reported first on Thursday and subsequently on Friday and Saturday forcing police intervention and counselling.

The students said on Thursday when a group of girls had made ‘zohar’, prayers in the management behaved improperly with them and took away identity cards.

The police arrived and mediated between the management and the students. The Principal sought two days time to discuss the students’ demands with the board members. The students continued with protest and boycotted classes.

There are 1200 students nearly in the college and the majority are Muslims. The female students told media persons they do namaz in the classrooms in the institution and only recently the staff objected to it.

The management was not available for comments.

Siasat.com spoke to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Santhoshnagar who said that no complaint has been registered so far and termed the incident as an internal matter between the college management and its students.