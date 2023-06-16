Hyderabad: Girl students protest on being asked to remove Burqa before exam

Hyderabad: Mild commotion prevailed at KV Ranga Reddy Degree college at Santosh Nagar after a few girls appearing for the intermediate supplementary exams staged a protest against the college management for allegedly forcing them to remove the Burqa for writing exams.

The security staff deployed at the entrance of the college denied entry to Burqa clad candidates resulting in triggering anguish among the students and the parents. The female candidates alleged that they were forced to remove Burqa before entering into the examination hall. “We were forced to remove the Burqa in front of the men’s security staff, despite our requests the college management did not consider their plea to give some time to remove it,” said a student.

Meanwhile, the parents alleged that their children were targeted just because of their veil. “The college management did not hear the request of the parents and instead deployed unruly security staff at the entrance” said Mohammed Aleemuddin, a parent of the candidate.

“This might be an exceptional incident at a college, there is no ban on Burqa or on any traditional dress, people in Telangana can choose their attire as per their wish” said Home Minister Mahmood Ali.