Hyderabad: ABVP protests poor facilities, food poisoning in Telangana schools

Hyderabad: Student groups organized protests in the city alleging the failure of the state government to provide basic facilities in government residential schools and hostels in the state.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists took to the streets on Thursday, The ABVP staged a road blockade at IDPL Circle in Quthbullapur demanding the government take immediate steps to improve the facilities at the government educational institutions and hostels.

Scores of ABVP activists including girls sat on the road raising slogans against the State government and Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy. The police forcefully physically lifted the protestors and shifted to the police station.

Several instances of students falling ill after having meals at government residential schools have come to light in recent times. Shailaja, a student of a tribal residential school located in Wankidi in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district had fallen ill on October 30. She was shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for better treatment. Two days ago, the 16-year-old girl died at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) had given a call for ‘educational institutions’ bandh on Saturday in the city. The protest call is given following recent cases of food poisoning at government educational instructions in the state.