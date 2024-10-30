Hyderabad: Sub-registrar arrested for registering fradulant land docs

Hyderabad: A sub-registrar was arrested for allegedly registering land documents obtained through fraud from a person here in Qutbullapur.

According to the Jeedimetla police, the sub-registrar V Jyothi was working in Chits and Finance Registration office. She registered documents pertaining to 200 square yards of land located at Qutbullapur mandal from one Padmaja Reddy.

Also Read Hyderabad: Two arrested for selling illegal liquor worth Rs 71K

Reddy was arrested in an earlier case. It was after her arrest that the fraudulent ways of Jyothi came to light.

The sub-registrar was arrested on Tuesday, October 29 and produced before the court.