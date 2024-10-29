Hyderabad: Two arrested for selling illegal liquor worth Rs 71k

Hyderabad: South Zone Task Force and Chatrinaka Police arrested two persons for selling illegal liquor and seized 405 bottles worth Rs. 71,170/-

According to a police statement, the two accused – Prabhakar Reddy, 58, and J Chandra Mohan, 50, earned their livelihood by running belt shops.

To earn easy money, the duo purchased liquor from wine shops and started selling them in small amount at higher prices.

Based on a tip off, police arrested the two and seized cash and IMF liquor bottles worth Rs.71,170/-.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.