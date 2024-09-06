Hyderabad: Sudden rains clog the city, traffic at a standstill

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed the city on Friday afternoon, September 6, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged and leaving the daily traffic at a standstill in low-lying areas of the city including Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Malakpet, Humayun Nagar, Begumpet, etc.

Hyderabad traffic police have released advisories for the citizens to avoid commuting via the waterlogged regions. However heavy traffic formed in all parts of the city the workforce headed to their residences after their day of work.

Municipal authorities and the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) are working together along with the city traffic police to restore normalcy on the roads as soon as possible, and averting major water logging incidents.