Heavy rains lash Hyderabad again, IMD predicts light spells for Sat

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall once again lashed the city on Friday, September 6, as predicted by Indian Meteorological Centre, which had said that low to moderate rains would hit the city with spells of intense thunderstorms in spots across Hyderabad.

The rains are a continuation of the ongoing monsoon spell, which have left parts of Hyderabad and Telangana, in shambles due to torrential floods. In this week alone, at least 16 people were reported dead and hundreds were evacuated from the flood hit regions of Telangana.

Municipal corporations in Telangana also issued advisories last week to close down educational institutions for a day in this week. Citizens were also asked to be cautioned of water logging on the streets. Restricted movement was suggested by the IMD Hyderabad earlier this week.

Yellow alert had been issued for multiple cities in Telangana, including Hyderabad, for four days, in view of heavy rains forecasted to be lashed upon the region till September 9.

A cyclonic circulation at west central Bay of Bengal and coastal Andhra Pradesh has led to the atmospheric condition, causing heavy rainfall across the Telugu speaking states of the country. Andhra Pradesh, also had been wrecked by floods in the past week.

Netizens share videos of heavy rains

Zero visibility kind of rain in West #Hyderabad! Crazy! pic.twitter.com/OQA2SwleGm — Revathi (@revathitweets) September 6, 2024