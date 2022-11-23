Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy holds innovation competition

Students from various pharmaceutical colleges participated in the competition and presented their models related to the field.

Hyderabad: The Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Pharmacy (SUCP) held a pharma-model competition on Tuesday to ignite the creativity of young minds.



The competition was held at the SUCP campus in association with the Indian Pharmaceutical Association of Telangana.



Around 120 teams from various pharma colleges participated in the competition and displayed their creativity in the field of innovation.



Chairman, Sipra Labs, Dr V Satyanarayana, and former Director, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Chandigarh, Prof Raghuram Rao, appreciated the inherent talent of students.

Six teams secured 1st position while another six teams secured 2nd position under several categories followed by prize distribution by Prof Raghuram Rao and, Vice President, Qualigens, USA, P Veerababu.

Dr Satyanarayana said that the pharma industry is growing at a fast rate and needs talented and hardworking students.



Prof Raghuram Rao advised students to explore more advanced fields to create models in future.