Hyderabad: Fake educational certificate racket busted, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: Three persons were arrested for running a fake educational certificate racket here on Wednesday by the city police.

The accused – 47-year-old Miryala Anand Kumar, 35-year-old Mallepaka Hemanth, and 30-year-old Shiak Shaheen – would sell fake educational certificates from various universities and supporting and VISA documents to needy students.

“The main accused Anand was running a flex designing unit situated at Sai Nagar Colony, Chaitanyapuri. To earn extra money, he started creating fake educational certificates and other documents using Adobe Photoshop in his shop,” said the police is a statement said.

Police said that Anand soon came in touch with the other two accused Kumar, who was running an educational consultancy called Ricco Consultancy at Malakpet and Shaheen who was working as a visa processing counsellor at Way4 Overseas consultancy.

The trio soon started supplying educational certificates and VISA-related documents at the price of Rs 50,000 – Rs 60,000 per package to needy students.

This was going on for the last two years, the police statement mentioned.

On November 22, on a tip-off, LB Nagar and Chaitanyapuri police conducted a joint operation and raided Anand’s shop and arrested Anand and Hemanth. The following day Shaheen was arrested near his office.

Police seized a large number of fake documents and certificates computers, scanners, and rubber stamps.

A case has been registered.

“Students who are getting fake and forged educational certificates to get VISAs to go to USA/UK as well as to get placements in IT and Private sectors are advised to be careful about bogus overseas/local consultants and not to indulge in getting fake certificates and do not the spoil their bright carrier,” the police statement concluded.