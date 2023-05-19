Hyderabad: ‘Summerla Fiesta’ at Wonderla till June 11

Hyderabad: ‘Summerla Fiesta’ at Wonderla, for children and adults, that began on April 14, will continue till June 11.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd, on Thursday, announced that a wide range of fun activities including live shows, food fest, and fun games are being taken up at the fest.

Additionally, a 35 percent discount on park entry tickets for students who completed their class 10, 11 and 12 examinations is being offered (on presentation of their hall tickets).

Wonderla has also lined-up fun activities for individuals of all age groups while those students falling below the age of 22 years can avail of a 20 percent discount on entry tickets (by showing their college ID).

Interested people can book their park entry tickets 5 days in advance on Wonderla’s official page and claim 10 percent off on entry tickets (booking a minimum of 2 adult tickets, 5 days in advance).

Ring 91000 60336, or 0841 4676333 between 10 am and 6 pm for further details.