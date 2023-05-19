Telangana: 17 trains cancelled, 5 reschedules on May 21

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 17 trains scheduled on May 21, owing to construction works of the Cherlapally coaching terminal between Ghatkesar and Cherlapally railway stations in the Secunderabad division.

Cancelled trains

Secunderabad- Warangal, Hyderabad – Kazipet, Kacheguda – Miryalaguda, Secunderabad – Repalle, Hyderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Secunderabad – Guntur and Secunderabad – Sirpur Khaghaznagar trains have been cancelled on Sunday.

Rescheduled trains

Howrah – Secunderabad, Trivandrum – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Manmad which were scheduled to operate on May 20 and 21 were rescheduled and are likely to be delayed.