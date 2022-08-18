Hyderabad: Sunday Funday, Ek shaam Charminar ke naam to resume

Hyderabad: Sunday Funday and Ek Shaam Charminar ke naam, two well-known and beloved city weekend events are all set to hold with improvements.

The iconic Sunday Funday at Tank Bund and Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam returned the day before Independence Day after a break of several weeks, and the events were well-received by Hyderabadis.

The completion of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu will be marked by band concerts, cultural events, and sporting events. At the gatherings, musicians and artists are welcome to showcase their talents.

Ek sham Charminar Ke Naam will finish Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu on Sunday, August 21 at Tank Bund. Artists and musicians are welcome to visit and showcase their talent,” tweeted Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development.

Aug 21st Sunday #SundayFunday @ TankBund

#ekshaamCharminarkeNaam

to conclude #SwatantraBharathaVajrotsavalu



Come with friends & family for a relaxed enjoyable evening



The Sunday-Funday program was initially launched in 2021 but was briefly suspended due to many factors, including COVID-19 limits, after a few weeks.