Hyderabad: Sunday Funday, Ek shaam Charminar ke naam to resume

The completion of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu will be marked by band concerts, cultural events, and sporting events. At the gatherings, musicians and artists are welcome to showcase their talents.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 18th August 2022 4:23 pm IST
Sunday Funday and Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam
Sunday Funday and Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam - twitter

Hyderabad: Sunday Funday and Ek Shaam Charminar ke naam, two well-known and beloved city weekend events are all set to hold with improvements.

The iconic Sunday Funday at Tank Bund and Ek Shaam Charminar ke Naam returned the day before Independence Day after a break of several weeks, and the events were well-received by Hyderabadis.

Ek sham Charminar Ke Naam will finish Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu on Sunday, August 21 at Tank Bund. Artists and musicians are welcome to visit and showcase their talent,” tweeted Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development.

The Sunday-Funday program was initially launched in 2021 but was briefly suspended due to many factors, including COVID-19 limits, after a few weeks.

