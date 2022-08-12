Sunday Funday 2.0: Festivities at Tank Bund return on Aug 14

The event will include varieties of food and shopping stalls and spectacular firework shows.

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th August 2022
Sunday Funday 2.0: Weekend at Tank Bund
Sunday Funday 2.0: Weekend at Tank Bund (Twitter)

Hyderabad: The city’s well-known festive Sunday Funday 2.0 will resume on Tank Bund, this weekend August 14.

Amid the festivities of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, Tank Bund will be traffic-free during evening hours every Sunday so that people can enjoy the evening on the banks of the lake.

As per a tweet by MA&UD Telangana the event will include varieties of food and shopping stalls and spectacular firework shows.

Hyderabad: Sunday Funday events at Tank Bund to make a comeback

After its debut in August 2021, Sunday-Funday events at the tank bund were cancelled amid the rising threat of Omicron, a variant of COVID-19.

The program was launched on August 29 and it became an instant hit as a large number of families started thronging the landmark.

