Hyderabad: Sunday Funday events at Tank Bund to make a comeback

Hyderabad: After a last episode in December 2021, Sunday Funday festivities will be back on Tank Bund, starting next weekend, August 14, announced KT Rama Rao on Twitter, on Friday.

The Telangana IT minister made the announcement in a response to question by a Twitter user during his #AskKTR session.

After its debut in August 2021, Sunday-Funday events at the tank bund were cancelled amid the rising threat of Omicron, a variant of COVID-19.

Citing the reason for cancelling the event, chief secretary Somesh Kumar said, “This is to ensure we don’t indulge in any avoidable social activity which might lead to increased exposure & probability of contacting”.

Sunday-Funday in Hyderabad

Following suggestions from citizens, Telangana minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao had directed the officials in August 2021 to make Tank Bund traffic-free during evening hours every Sunday so that people can enjoy the evening on the banks of the lake.

The program was launched on August 29 and it became an instant hit as a large number of families started thronging the landmark.

Later, on the advice of the minister, activities like arts, crafts, and music were added.

Sunday-Funday 2.0 at Charminar

A similar program was also launched at the historic Charminar. The decision was taken based on the request of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The event was named ‘Ek shaam Charminar ke naam’.

Cultural, arts, and crafts activities were part of the event which used to take place between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sundays.