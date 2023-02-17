Hyderabad: Sunday Funday is back at Tank Bund; Musical fountain to wow visitors

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Department’s Sunday Funday at Tank Bund road is all set to resume. It is going to be held on February 19, 2023.

Sunday evenings on Tank Bund road along Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad are set to be fun-filled with many activities.

Along with music, shopping, and a plethora of other activities, a number of food trucks will also be present all along Tank Bund road ensuring that food lovers will not be disappointed.

It's #SundayFunday this Sunday ie Feb 19th



Come and enjoy the latest addition – the musical fountains .. pic.twitter.com/64azVn7XnJ — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) February 17, 2023

Tank Bund is one of the famous places to visit in Hyderabad

Located in the center of the city, Tank Bund is one of the oldest hangout spots for the citizens of Hyderabad. Its natural beauty attracts citizens from all over the city to unwind and spend leisure time, especially in the evenings.

In order to enable citizens to enjoy the beauty of the place and keeping safety of citizens in mind, minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao suggested traffic free Sundays on the Tank Bund road from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Later, the initiative, Sunday Funday at Tank Bund, Hyderabad, received a massive response with people thronging the place with their families, clicking photos, and spending time in leisure.

For the next Sunday Funday, HMDA is making arrangements to make the traffic free Sundays as ‘Fundays’ for the families thereby making it an immersive and enjoyable experience.

Musical fountain to make Sunday Funday event attractive

India’s largest musical floating fountain which was recently inaugurated by Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at Hussain Sagar is going to make Sunday Funday event attractive.

The fountain which was launched near NTR Marg has a height of around 90 meters. It is 180 meters in length, and 10 meters wide. It is developed at a cost of Rs 17.02 crore.

The musical floating fountain boasts several exceptional features, including three laser sets that display a range of themes, mist fairy fog to create a cloud effect along with music, 800 jet high-powered nozzles, and 880 underwater LED lights that add to the dynamic visual experience.

The nozzles and jets of the fountain are controlled and synchronized with music through a DMX controller.

While, the height of the sprays from the chasing nozzles ranges from 12 to 45 meters, the central jet reaches a height of 90 meters.

During the weekdays, the HMDA will conduct three shows of 20 minutes each. On weekends, there will be four shows between 7 pm and 10 pm.

The musical fountain is going to wow Sunday Funday visitors at Tank Bund, Hyderabad.