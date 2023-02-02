Hyderabad: Supplier arrested in Konark Express for owning ganja

Hyderabad: A 21 year old man from Bihar was arrested in Konark Express for possessing ganja (weed) plants in his suitcase on Wednesday.

At 10:45 am, sub inspector D Ramesh was inspecting the train when a man was found to possess a heavy suitcase. According to the police press note, he was hovering suspiciously under his berth.

When asked about the suitcase, the man confessed to being in possession of ganja and sold them for Rs 12000 for 12 kgs. The ganja stored in the red suitcase travelled from Bhubaneswar Railway station in the Konark express to Secunderabad railway station.

The police seized the ganja packets and found that the estimate worth of the weed amounted to Rs 2,40,000. Cops also seized a VIVO mobile phone from the accused.