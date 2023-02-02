Hyderabad: Traffic diversions announced for Formula E-Race

Hyderabad: In view of the Formula E-Race, the following traffic diversions are likely to be imposed at NTR Marg from 5 February to 6 February partially and from 7 February to 12 February completely.

The traffic diversions will be implemented on a requirement basis to facilitate smooth commuting in the surrounding areas of Hussain Sagar.

The following diversions will be made, if required as per the local situation:

1) Traffic coming from V.V. Statue (Khairatabad) towards Khairatabad flyover, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at V.V. State (Khairatabad) towards Shadan College – Ravindra Bharati.

2) Traffic coming from Budda Bhavan/Nallagutta Junction towards Necklace Rotary, will not be allowed towards Necklace Rotary and will be diverted at Nallagutta Junction towards Ranigunj/Tankbund.

3) Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Telugu Thalli will not be allowed towards Telugu Thalli and will be diverted at Telugu Thalli Starting Fly Over towards Katta Maisamma/ Lower Tankbund.

4) The Traffic coming from Telugu Thalli towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

5) The Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Talli Junction towards Iqbal Minar/Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

6) Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction towards Mint compound lane will not be allowed and diverted at Iqbal Minar Junction towards Ravindra Bharathi Junction.

7) The Traffic coming from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh Lane towards Printing Press Junctionor Necklace Rotary will not be allowed and diverted at Bada Ganesh towardsRaj Dooth Lane.

8) NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park will be closed due to formula E-Racing preparatory civil works.

Commuters are advised to use VV Statue (Khairatabad) Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tankbund) and Tank Bund.