Hyderabad: Minorities welfare dept inspects works at Mecca Masjid

Hyderabad: The officials of the State Minorities Welfare Department along with the local public representatives visited the Mecca Masjid and inspected the renovation and conservation works on Thursday.

B Shafiullah, Director Minorities Welfare along with the Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and other officials reviewed the progress of the work and directed the officials to complete it at the earliest.

Also Read Not afraid of jail: BJP MLA Raja Singh on Telangana HC gag order

They also reviewed the preparatory works for the month of Ramadan.

District Minority Welfare Officer Hyderabad Mohammed Ilyas and other officials of Archaeological and Minorities Welfare Department were present during the visit.

Shafiullah informed that modern machinery will be used to save time. He took stock of various restoration works being taken up and instructed the officials to come up with an action plan and complete the restoration work, illumination and electrical works.