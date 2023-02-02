Not afraid of jail: BJP MLA Raja Singh on Telangana HC gag order

Hyderabad: Openly defying his gag order, suspended Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh took a dig at the Telangana government and city police for issuing him a show cause notice over his provocative comments made at a rally in Mumbai last week. The Mangalhat police issued Raja Singh the notice after his speech since he is currently out on bail, and has restrictions placed on him by the Telangana high court.

The suspended BJP MLA released a video after the police issued him a notice and asked why the Hyderabad or Telangana police is bothered when he made the comments at a meeting in Mumbai. He was arrested for a few months and was lodged in the Cherlapally jail under the Preventive Detention Act last year. Raja Singh had passed derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad in a video, as a reaction to the state government allowing comedia Munawar Faruqui to hold a show in Hyderabad.

“I demanded the central government and the state government (Maharashtra) bring in laws to stop love jihad, religious conversions and cow killings. The Telangana is ruled by Nizam government and VIII th Nizam and his slaves working in police are issuing notices,” said Raja Singh in the video.

The MLA further said “I am not a political leader, I fight for ‘dharma’ and live for dharma. When I am not afraid of going to jail, do you think I will get afraid of a notice?”. Raja Singh also challenged the ruling BRS government saying, “Now I will see if you would send to me to jail, or extern me from Telangana. I am ready for anything.”

Singh asked to explain statements in notice

The high court had quashed his detention under the PD Act and released him in November on bail after his arrest. The court however imposed certain conditions for his release, including that Raja Singh should not make any provocative speeches against any religion or post any derogatory or offensive posts on any social media platforms.

“But on January 29 your speech during ‘Janakrosh Morcha’ at Dadar was circulating in social media. In the video your speech is very much provocative to a particular community regarding demands of laws on love jihad, cow slaughter, conversion and a few other words,” the notice issued to Raja Singh by the Mangalhat police stated.

It further added, “Your speech with potential to provoke a particular religion is violation of conditions imposed by the HC.” The police has asked Raja Singh to explain why action should not be initiated against him for violating the conditions imposed by the High Court.