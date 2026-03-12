Hyderabad: Surprise inspections in restaurants for illegal domestic LPG

Hyderabad: Surprise inspection drives were conducted in restaurants under the Karwan Assembly Constituency in Hyderabad, where the Civil Supplies Department checked for misuse of domestic gas cylinders.

The inspection drive in Jiyaguda and Karwan was conducted to safeguard public interest and ensure proper supply and regulation of essential commodities.

Various hotels and restaurants under Charminar Circle-3 were targeted. The enforcement team gave special attention to complaints regarding the commercial use of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders. Owners of such places were strictly instructed to adhere to the rules and use commercial gas cylinders.

These surprise inspections will continue to ensure proper supply of essential commodities and LPG to the public, officials of the Civil Supplies Department said.

“Strict action will be taken against violators,” they added.

The operation was led by Assistant Civil Supplies Officer (Circle-3) Mohammed Aslam Khan, Deputy Tahsildar (Enforcement) Sadanandam. The team also included Senior Checking Inspectors Feroz Abdul Jabbar, Mohammed Ameeruddin, Mohammed Wajid Ali, and G Mahesh.

V Prasanna Kumar, Junior Inquiry Officer, Mohammed Jaleel, and the staff of Charminar Circle-3 also participated in the inspection.