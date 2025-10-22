Hyderabad surrogacy scam: ED begins questioning of five accused

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, October 22 began questioning the five accused in the Hyderabad surrogacy scam case.

The accused including Namrata, Kalyani, Nandini, Santoshi and Jayanth Krishnawill be interrogated at the Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad till October 28. The police had seized key documents related to the Srushti Fertility center during a raid.

In August, a court in Nampally had granted five day police custody of the accused doctor Namrata who ran the fertility center in Secunderabad along with her son, Pachipala Jayanth Krishna.

Both have been named prime accused in running an illegal surrogacy racket.

On July 26, the Gopalapuram police raided the center after a Rajasthani couple lodged a complaint stating that the baby they received through surrogacy from Shrishti Fertility Center was not biologically related to them.

They had visited the Vizag clinic branch. However, the couple grew suspicious and conducted a DNA test, which revealed that it was not their biological child. When the couple requested documents from Dr Namrata, she refused, leaving them to approach the police.

Police conducted late-night raids at the fertility center, seized documents and found 17 sperm donors and 11 egg donors.

They also observed unregistered ultrasound equipment, an operating theatre, laparoscopic and IVF devices, unlicensed drugs, and liquid nitrogen cylinders on the premises.