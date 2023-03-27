Hyderabad: ‘Suspend West Zone regional transport officer’, demand auto drivers JAC

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers Joint Action Committee (TADJAC) has demanded that the government suspend RTO Hyderabad West Zone CP Venkateshwar Rao, for his corrupt activities and also to put up “We don’t take bribes” boards at every government office, including RTA, police stations, GHMC offices.

TADJAC convenor Mohammad Amanullah Khan alleged that CP Venkateshwar Rao has been entertaining all RTA transactions of goods vehicles without insisting on valid insurance certificates.

However, he has allegedly been harassing auto drivers and owners if they directly approach him for RTA works including the renewal of permits, transfer of vehicles, and replacement of old autos with new autos among other works and, in case, do not pay him bribes.

“We complained against the RTO to the superior officers with specific complaints, but the Transport department is yet to take action against his open corrupt practices,” stated Amanullah Khan.

He said that the RTA offices are computerized so that RTA works are done quickly and in time.

However, he the official allegedly defeats the purpose of computerization by intentionally causing work delays for days together, amid a lack of accountability.

“We demand that the government servants like CP Venakteshwar Rao, responsible for work delays, should be held accountable and penalties should be imposed on them. The amount should be collected from their salaries, if they failed to complete transactions within the stipulated period,” added Amanullah.

He threatened a dharna by auto drivers and owners at the RTA Office Hyderabad Zone Office if immediate action is not taken.

Thakur Jaisingh, Shaik Raheem, Mohd Jafer, SBK Zama and other leaders of the JAC participated in the press meet.