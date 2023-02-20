Hyderabad: SUV runs over 2 children in Chitrapuri colony; 7-yr-old critical

Three children were playing, seated on the ground when the driver took a left turn from the parking lot and ran over the two.

Updated: 20th February 2023 3:43 pm IST
Car runs over a 7-year-old while coming up from parking lot

Hyderabad: A 7-year-old suffered serious injuries when an SUV car, EcoSport, ran him and another child over in the parking lot of Chitrapuri Colony.

The incident took place on February 18 at 8 pm. The boy who was critically injured was admitted to KIMS hospital with severe injuries. The other child escaped with minor injuries.

The boy’s mother filed a complaint and a case was booked at Raidurgam police station. The complaint was filed against the driver, Venkatesh, 32, under Motor vehicle Acts 337 and 184 for negligent driving.

The incident took place when the SUV was moving up from the parking lot in the basement onto the road.

Three children were sitting on the ground playing when the driver took a left turn from the parking lot and ran over two of the children. One of them suffered minor injuries while another one was hospitalised and is critical.

The police said that the accident was due to negligent driving and not honking before taking a turn.

