Hyderabad: Sweeper murdered in Medchal

Hyderabad: A sweeper was brutally murdered by unidentified persons at Medchal in the city suburbs on Friday, May 16.

The deceased Dasari Lalitha alias Lakshmi, 50 years old, worked as a sweeper at a wine shop and stayed on rent at the house of Ajaz.

On Friday morning, Ajaz noticed smoke coming from the house of Lakshmi and rushed to find out what had happened.

The man broke the door of the room of Lakshmi and noticed the body of the lady was partially burned and had deep knife cuts on the throat, nose and ears.

On being informed, the Medchal police reached the spot of the crime and began their investigation. The police suspect someone intentionally burned the body of the woman after killing her to conceal evidence.

The police also suspect the assailant tried to steal her jewellery and might have cut the nose and ears to remove the ornaments. A case is booked.