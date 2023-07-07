Hyderabad: T-Hub celebrates 1st anniversary at T-Innovation Summit

Hyderabad: T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem commemorated its first anniversary as the world’s largest innovation hub at T-Innovation Summit on Thursday.

The milestone was celebrated with great enthusiasm, culminating in the successful completion of the second edition of the T-Innovation Summit named ‘Gladiators of the Mind’.

The event showcased the remarkable achievements of T-Hub and its significant contribution to enabling entrepreneurship in Telangana.

The Summit served as a flagship platform that celebrated the inauguration of T-Hub 2.0, reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as the global destination for startups.

The event witnessed three extraordinary names in science such as- Louise Leakey, an eminent paleoanthropologist, Anil Seth, a prominent neuroscientist, and Sir Marcus du Sautoy, an esteemed mathematician, Mahmood Farooqui, well-known Indian writer creating an electrifying atmosphere of ideas and innovation.

It brought together renowned dignitaries such as Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao who said, “I applaud T-Hub for its efforts in shaping the startup ecosystem and positioning Telangana as a preferred destination for entrepreneurs.”

In addition to the T-Innovation Summit, T-Hub’s ongoing initiative, Innovate Telangana is aimed at discovering and accelerating the most promising startups from the state.

This initiative will provide startups with incubation support, access to value partners, angels/VCs, mentors, and grant support, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The event will span 33 districts and 120 days, encompassing five pitching clusters including Sircilla, Nirmal, Warangal, Medchal, and Jogulamba Gadwal.

The top 10 startups will be invited to T-Hub for a grand ceremony and incubation under various T-Hub programs.

Through its various programs and initiatives, T-Hub has provided comprehensive support to startups, enabling them to thrive and succeed in a highly competitive landscape.

Its efforts have resulted in significant milestones, with T-Hub-affiliated startups raising close to USD 1.9 billion in funding and creating over 12,000 jobs.

The strong market connections established by these startups, exceeding 3,000, further highlight T-Hub’s effectiveness in facilitating growth and market access.