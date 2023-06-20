Hyderabad’s T -Hub signs agreement with Urbanco of Maldives

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based leading innovation ecosystem, T-Hub signed a pact with Urbanco, the urban development corporation in Maldives to encourage development as part of sustainable cities in the island country.

The main motive of the collaboration is to support Urbanco’s vision of modifying Maldivian cities into smart and sustainable urban centres.

Urbanco will have the chance to visit T-Hub in Hyderabad and interact with startups and other ecosystem partners in identified fields.

“The collaboration will progress through a well-organized plan for the next 60 days. Following a profound analysis of Urbanco’s roadmap for making Hulhumalè a smart and sustainable city, this plan identifies shared objectives and potential solutions. To assess the partnership’s success, outcomes, closure, and an impact assessment will be delivered at its conclusion,” T-HUB CEO Mahankali Srinivas Rao said.