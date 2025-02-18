Hyderabad: T-Hub, GOIAS sign MoU for inter-startup promotion

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, February 18, entered into an agreement for the promotion of startups, with state-supported incubator T-Hub signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brazil’s GOIAS Hub to set up international startups in a significant partnership.

According to the MoU, startups from Telangana will get opportunities to work in Brazil. Similarly, Brazil-based startups will launch their operations in the state. The state government and Brazil will cooperate mutually in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, IT, Agri-Tech, Healthcare, Biotech and Mining, said a release from Revanth Reddy’s office.

Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy and state IT minister Sridhar Babu held talks with Goias and T-Hub representatives at the Hitex International Convention Center (HICC) on Tuesday. Later, T-Hub Foundation CEO Sujith and Goias State Science Technology and Innovation Secretary Jose Frederico Lyra Netto signed the agreement.

Along with market access, T-Hub and Goias will also work together on key issues such as capacity building incubation, technology sharing and improving investment opportunities for startups. This agreement will strengthen ties between India and the Brazilian and help to develop the startup ecosystem, the release added.