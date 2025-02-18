Telangana aims to rank first in cyber safety: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, February 18 said that Telangana aims to be number one in cyber safety.

“Telangana has a fully functional cyber security bureau with a helpline number 1930 working 24X7,” CM Revanth said while addressing the Cybersecurity Conclave at the Integrated Command and Control Center in Hyderabad.

Explaining how deep-rooted cyber crimes are, the chief minister informed that nearly Rs 22,812 crore of money across India is lost to cyber criminals, thus making it a huge threat to the Indian economy.

CM Reavnth spoke about the dangerous spread of fake news and its impact on society. “Another major threat today is fake news, misinformation on social media can cause chaos in society. The Telangana government is committed to working with experts, and IT firms and to allocate resources to build an ecosystem for cybersecurity solutions,” he added.

Seven new cybercrime police stations across Telangana

The Telangana government launched seven new cybercrime police stations last year. “Previously the country used to deal with various physical crimes including murders and burglaries at home. Now, the burglary happens online,” Reddy said.

The CM called for the importance of adopting advanced strategies to combat cybercrime, revealing that the government plans to establish a “Cybercity” to address such issues. “The Telangana police is leading the country in terms of tackling cybercrimes, this is what the Centre says,” he said.

He reiterated the need to enhance the methods to tackle cybercrime stating that the sky is the limit for such offences. He stressed collaborative efforts with police officials from various states to curb cybercrime.

Speaking of coordination, the CM said that Cybercrimes DCP Shikha Goel and Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty have initiated the “Shield 2025 programme”.

As part of the initiative, the two officials are coordinating with cybersecurity experts and officials from other states.