SHIELD 2025: Telangana unveils cybersecurity conclave to tackle growing threats

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has launched SHIELD, a premier annual cybersecurity conclave which aims at strengthening the state’s digital infrastructure and countering cybercrime.

The first edition, SHIELD 2025, was officially unveiled at a curtain-raiser event held at the ICCC, Banjara Hills.

The Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) will host SHIELD 2025 on February 18 and 19 where law enforcement investigation agencies, industry professionals, educational institutions, NGOs, BFSI organizations, policymakers, and technology leaders will be gathered.

The event is set to showcase cutting-edge innovations to combat emerging challenges in cybercrime, such as ransomware, deep fakes, cryptocurrency fraud, and online misinformation.

Speaking at an event TGCSB director, Shikha Goel urged the necessity of working consolidated against the onslaught of cyber threats.

“SHIELD 2025 is more than just a conclave. It is a call to action for all stakeholders to work together in building a secure and resilient digital future. With cybersecurity becoming a critical priority globally, this event will bring together the best minds to address the challenges and opportunities of a safer cyberspace.” she added.

The event would include presentations, panel discussions, and workshops on topics that circle around such issues as cybercrime solutions driven by AI, cyber resilience for MSME, and the role of women’s and children’s safety in the digital place.

Additional exhibitions and stalls, along with different other organizations presenting on the latest innovations interacting robots to drones from a distinguished number of cybersecurity-relevant firms, will also take place alongside the conclave.

Closed-room sessions for law enforcement officers will offer a space for domain experts to strategize on responses to critical challenges like VOIP frauds, phishing, and financial scams. These discussions aim to create robust action plans for tackling emerging cybercrime threats.