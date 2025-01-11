Telangana: TGCSB issues advisory for Mahakumbh devotees of fraudulent sites

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGSCB) has issued an advisory cautioning residents about fraudulent websites swindling people on the pretext of online booking for stay and passes or seeking donations in run up to Mahakumbh Mela starting from January 13 at Prayagraj.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country and even abroad are expected to visit the Mahaumbh Mela. An advisory issued by the TGCSB warned people about a large number of fake websites, links and other platforms that have been created on internet and social media to exploit the faith of the devotees who wish to visit the Mahakumbh.

‘It has come to the attention of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The victim can be potentially cheated in different ways. Fraudulent websites, links and other platforms can cheat people on the pretext of booking hotels, tents and other types of accommodations at the event. Some of these platforms can ask devotees to download malicious files and gain access to the users’ devices,” TGSCB chief Shikha Goel said.

The TGCSB advisory further reads, “Devotees should not click on any suspicious websites or links. All the official information about the Mahakumbh can be obtained from kumbh.gov.in which is the official website of the event. Do not share sensitive financial information, passwords with the callers or platforms. Approach cyber crime helpline or nearest police station in case of suspicion of cheating,” Goel warned.

Officials also said that Cyber Dost, which is the official platform of the I4C, has shared names of authorised locations for stays, hotels and guest houses for Kumbh. The police said the advice is based on observation from central entities, it has issued the advisory cautioning people as a large number of devotees from here may visit the event.